KEPALA BATAS: A female bank officer is RM12,850 poorer after being enticed by a “pilot” on Facebook, here recently.

Seberang Perai District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 31-year-old woman found herself “trapped” in an African scam syndicate after befriending the individual who claimed to be a Malaysian pilot working in Poland, early this month.

“The woman exchanged phone numbers with the man after which she received a WhatsApp messsage from the man, who claimed that he was sending her expensive gifts through a courier service as a token of their friendship,“ he said, here today.

He said a day later, the victim was contacted by a courier agent who informed her that the gifts sent by her pilot friend had arrived.

She was also asked to pay for transportation costs and other expenses for the shipment of the items, he added.

Noorzainy said the victim who was excited at receiving the gifts then made several transactions to transfer the money over a period of five days to the man’s account amounting to RM12,850.

He said the woman realised she had been duped after her attempts to contact the man failed.

Noorzainy said that further investigations including finding the owner of the account that was used by the syndicate were being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama