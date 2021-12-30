Bank officer falls prey to Macau scam, loses RM104,000

SEREMBAN: A bank officer here parted with RM104, 000 after falling prey to a Macau Scam.

Negeri Sembiilan Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Aibee Abd Ghani said the 47-year-old woman received a called at 9 am yesterday from a certain “bank officer” who claimed that a credit card owned by her was used for a payment transaction amounting to RM4,663 to a bitcoin company.

He said the suspect then transferred the call to a “Bank Negara officer” going by the name of ‘Sarah’.

“Sarah told her that there was such a transaction in her name and furnished an “extract” to the effect before transferring the call to a man who asked her to update the magnetic strip on the card.

“The man also asked the victim to provide a list of her bank cards with all the personal details and subsequently told the woman to change the pin numbers at the ATM machine. The victim provided the requested information without realising it was a scam,“ he said in a statement here today.

Later, suspecting that she might have been deceived, he said the victim checked on her accounts and found that there were withdrawals totalling RM104,000 and immediately lodged a police report.

He added that investigations were ongoing and advised the public to be careful, not to panic and take the time to check the authenticity of the information provided by unknown individuals. - Bernama