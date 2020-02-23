Bank officer jailed 16 years, whipping, RM80,000 fine for cheating

JOHOR BARU: A former bank officer was sentenced to a total of 16 years, fined RM80,000 and given 16 strokes of the cane by the magistrate’s court here today for 16 counts of cheating, involving more than RM1.2 million in investments.

Magistrate Nurasidah A. Rahman meted out the sentence on Mohd Syawal Safie, 35, who pleaded guilty to all the charges.

She sentenced Mohd Syawal to one year jail, RM5,000 fine and a stroke of the cane on each count, to be served consecutively from today.

Mohd Shawal was alleged to have deceived 16 individuals into believing that he could help them to invest in a partnership business, prompting the 16 individuals to bank-in between RM20,000 and RM170,000 each into his bank account, which they would not, if they knew they were deceived.

Mohd Syawal was charged with committing the offences at several locations in the city here between March and October last year.

The charge was framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Mohd Syawal, unrepresented, said he had been sacked from his job and regretted his doing.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Hayati Mohd Fathullah and M. Pusppa prosecuted. - Bernama