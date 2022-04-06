Bank officer loses more than RM200,000 to online loan fraud

KUALA LUMPUR: Being familiar in banking matters and loan applications did not prove to be an advantage for a 54-year-old bank officer when he lost RM243,000 to an online loan scam

The officer had responded to an online advertisement that offered loans and applied for a “facility” for the sum of RM80,000 on Feb 28.

Kuala Lumpur commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) deputy chief Supt Mohamad Musa Marsidi said the victim was contacted by a man who claimed to be an employee of a moneylending company and was asked to make a payment to process his loan application.

Unaware that he had walked into a non-existent loan scam, Mohamad Musa said the victim unsuspectingly made the payment into several mule accounts.

Mohamad Musa said more payments were demanded of him by the scammers throughout last month.

He said the victim only realised that he had been fleeced after ending up paying and losing RM243,000.

He said the victim lodged a police report.

Two weeks ago, a 52-year-old female manager of a bank in Kuala Lumpur fell for a Macau scam ruse and lost RM605,000 of her hard-earned savings.

The victim from Taman Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban lodged a police report almost two months after her first encounter when she received a call on Jan 26 from scammers who told her they were police and are investigating her for money-laundering.

The woman transferred the cash to the scammers after being ordered to do so purportedly for “investigations” and never heard from them again.