Bank officer loses over RM100,000 to investment scam

KUANTAN: A bank officer claimed to have lost RM102,700 after falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme last month.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Yahaya Othman said the 32-year-old man had come across an advertisement on Facebook by “Popular Book CO (M) SDN BHD” offering free investment books.

“The victim was asked to enter his personal information by clicking on the link provided via WhatsApp. Upon clicking the link, the victim was redirected to a stock trade system.

“The suspect proposed investing in a certain platform and informed the victim that he would receive a 30 per cent profit after investing RM100,000,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who fell for the enticing offer, ended up making 12 transactions to six different accounts within three weeks, he added.

Yahaya said the man, who realised he had been deceived, lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama