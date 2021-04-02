Banker wins RM14.4m Sports Toto jackpot

PETALING JAYA: A Sports Toto customer service assistant’s suggestion turned out to be a lucky break for a bank employee here.

He is now richer by RM14.4 million.

The 38-year-old banker from Kuala Lumpur said that when he stepped into the Sports Toto outlet on March 21, he had planned to buy only 10 lucky pick numbers, as he had always done whenever the jackpot grew to a large amount.

However, the smallest denomination note he had that day was RM50. “The customer service assistant asked me to pick 50 numbers instead,” he said.

“Luckily, I agreed to take up her offer. It has won me the Power Toto 6/55 jackpot,” he added when he dropped in at the gaming company’s headquarters here to collect his winnings.

The banker said he would usually bet RM10 to RM100 during the weekends. “I have always been confident that I could become rich one day. Now that dream has come true,” he said.

The winner said he was from a poor family but that has never stopped him from helping others who are in need. “So if you do good, good things will come to you,” he pointed out.

He plans to use the winnings to settle his debts, including housing loans, and then start investing.

His set of numbers, randomly generated by computers, won him RM14,407,021.20.