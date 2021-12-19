Banks ready to offer assistance to flood-affected borrowers

KUALA LUMPUR: The banking sector is ready to offer repayment assistance for borrowers affected by the floods, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) said today.

“Further details will be announced by the Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM), the Association of Islamic Banking and Financial Institutions Malaysia (AIBIM), the Association of Development Finance Institutions Malaysia (ADFIM) and the banks involved, soon,“ he said in a statement today.

This is the outcome of discussions between the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and Bank Negara Malaysia, ABM, AIBIM, and ADFIM. — Bernama