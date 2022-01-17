Bantuanbanjir.com helps flood victims get information on govt aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The bantuanbanjir.com portal developed by the Finance Ministry gathers various links under one website to make it easier for the public to obtain information on flood relief assistance provided by the government.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the full list of government aid such as Bantuan Wang Ihsan and other assistance like home repairs and car repair vouchers are available on bantuanbanjir.com.

He said a total of RM1.4 billion has been allocated to assist flood victims in the country with aid up to RM61,000 provided for each of them.

“Many flood victims had approached me when I joined the various flood aid programmes and expressed their thanks to the government for the assistance provided but they kept asking where to get information on how to apply for the assistance.

“With various agencies involved in the distribution of aid, there must be many who want to know how to get the assistance,” he said in a 1.52 seconds video about bantuanbanjir.com.