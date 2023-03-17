Bar pulling in the crowd with ‘Pub Quiz’ attraction

KUALA LUMPUR: Entertainment is taking on a different slant these days, and at Ronnie Q’s Pub and Restaurant in Bangsar, customers are kept entertained during the night with trivia questions on a wide range of topics that include football, culture, history, UN sustainable development goals and even space travel.

Participants divide themselves into groups, with on-the-spot newfound friends, colleagues or family members, and prizes are presented to winners who get the answers right.

The trivia events have attracted large numbers of customers, who throng such venues, in the hope of pitting themselves against the best and also proving themselves intellectually fit.

Ronnie Q’s has its trivia night hosted by Sivashankar Krishnapillai, a chemical engineer turned popular “pub-quiz” host. He specialises in bringing out the best among the participants.

Questions are asked in rapid-fire succession, and the fastest and most accurate answer is adjudged the winner.

“As a young student, I was affected by the ravages of climate change and its effects on our planet. In 1995, I set up a community programme called Bangsar Green Spurs to raise awareness of the need to work and live sustainably.

“The way to persuade people is to have them consider the impact of climate change and help achieve the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“Asking (questions on) such subjects makes it lively and generates interest in the subject,” said Siva, who quit working for multinational corporations to create awareness on climate change, while encouraging camaraderie among customers at pubs and other entertainment venues.

Ronnie Quay, who founded the up-market sports bar in Bangsar in 1992, said the main reason he founded the “pub with a difference” was his deep love of sports.

He also wanted to provide the public with a place to hang out after any sports game, so that they could conduct post-mortems and also enjoy watching live cricket, football and rugby matches on a big screen.

“When Siva hosts trivia nights at Ronnie Q’s, it is never a boring affair. He prepares questions on a wonderful variety of areas – sports, entertainment, general knowledge, current affairs, science and of course, climate change, which he is passionate about,” said Quay.

Universiti Malaya, Language and Linguistics Faculty dean, Prof Dr Surinderpal Kaur enjoys the atmosphere created by trivia nights.

She said: “It is almost like a community of people with different goals, purposes and interests coming together through their love of one facet of their lives, which is trivia.

“Trivia night also diversifies pub culture from alcohol consumption to spaces offering good food, social interaction and relaxation.

“It is also a test of general knowledge and brings out my competitive nature in a non-toxic and fun way.

“Also, the questions relate to important issues and create awareness where needed,” said Surinderpal, who regularly attends trivia night.

Natasha Nivashini Krishnan, 34, who works as a marketing executive, feels trivia nights are a good way to unwind after a long day at work.

It is a relaxing way to shift from the people at work to a whole new set of people.

“Most of those those who come are eager to meet up and prepare for the next trivia night session,” she said.