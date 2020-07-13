Barbed wire installed at border areas to ward off illegals

PASIR MAS: Barbed wire has been installed at 13 active illegal bases along Sungai Golok, near the Malaysia-Thai border in Pasir Mas and Tumpat, to curb the entry of illegal immigrants and transborder crimes.

Installation of the concertina wire was through cooperation between the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and General Operations Force (GOF) in the areas under the watch of the 7th Battalion GOF (GOF7), based in Kuantan.

Army 8th Brigade commander, Brig Gen Zamsari Abu Hasan said the barbed wire, each 500m long, had been installed in three areas of ‘Op Benteng’ Covid-19 from Pengkalan Kubor and Kuala Jambu in Tumpat to Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas.

He said the installation proved the high level of commitment between the MAF and GOF through the National Task Force (NTF) to break the Covid-19 chain via the entry of illegals as well as to curb transborder crimes.

“This is also a reminder for everyone to adhere to the rules set or face stern action if they don’t.

“During ‘Op Benteng’ which involved all the relevant agencies, 158 cases were recorded including the detention of 59 illegals and seizure of various goods worth RM4.4 million,“ he added after viewing the installation of barbed wire at the Pok Nik illegal base in Jeram Perdah, Rantau Panjang, here today.

Also present was GOF7 commander, Supt Azhari Nusi who said that under ‘Op Benteng’ Covid-19, it had previously conducted patrols on foot, motorcycles and in cars, and set up roadblocks. - Bernama