Barber charged with girlfriend’s murder in Ipoh

IPOH: A barber was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend last week.

However, no confession was recorded from M. Krishnaa Kumar, 24, after the charge was read before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis as a murder case was under the purview of the High Court.

He was charged with causing the death of M. Shankavi, 23, in a bush area near Jalan Besar Tambun here between 3.11 am on Oct 8 and 5.25 am on Oct 12.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which provides for the death penalty if convicted.

The court set Dec 16 for mention.

The media previously reported that police discovered the woman’s body in a bush after receiving a call at 5.25 am on a vehicle that crashed near a drain.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the decomposed body in the bush about two metres from where the Proton Iswara Aeroback car, which was driven by a man, had crashed.

The post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was strangulation. - Bernama