KUCHING: Police have arrested a 30-year-old barber for the suspected rape of a 15-year-old girl here.

Kuching Police chief ACP Ng Ah Lek said today the police made the arrest after getting a report from the Sarawak General Hospital that a girl had been raped and was suffering from a sexually transmitted disease.

“It is learned that the girl was raped several times by the barber at the shop where he worked,” he said in a statement. — Bernama