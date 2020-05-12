Barbers seeking special financial assistance

GEORGE TOWN: A barbers’ association, the Penang Maruthuvar Sangam, is seeking the federal and state governments to provide financial assistance to barbers whose livelihood has been badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Its chairman, M. Tamilmany, said no special assistance has been provided for barbers, despite them having lost their income as they were not allowed to operate during the Movement Control Order (CPP) period.

“In Penang, there are about 150 barber shops, involving about 450 barbers. Our lives have been seriously affected. For over two months, the shops have been closed and we have no monthly income. We have lost our source of income of between RM2,000 and RM3,000 a month.

“Some of the barbers are paid daily wage and there are also those who are paid commission depending on the number of customers they attend to,” he told Bernama.

He said the association would send a letter to Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow seeking financial assistance from the state government today.

Meanwhile, the association’s treasurer, V. Tharmaraj called on the government to allow the re-opening of barber shops, especially those in green zone areas, during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“For the early stage, I suggest the government to only allow hair cut because many customers are asking us to go to their house to have a hair cut, but we cannot do that as it would be in violation of the MCO regulation.

“We are prepared to abide by the stipulated standard operating procedure, like social distancing, wear face mask, provide sanitiser as well as to disinfect the shops everyday,” he said. — Bernama