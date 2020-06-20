Barbershops, hair salons should only charge extra for aprons, hand gloves - KPDNHEP

GOPENG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) only allows barbershops, hairdressers and beauty salons to charge customers extra for the disposable aprons and gloves used when rendering their services.

Its minister, Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (pix), said the additional charge should not be a large sum as the disposable apron would cost about RM0.80 to RM1 each.

“Operators are advised not to raise the service charge indiscriminately, and if they do so, strict action will be taken against them,“ he told reporters after a working visit to the Tesco Fresh Distribution Centre at Gopeng Industrial Park 2 here yesterday.

Nanta said the ministry had also issued 741 notices to hairdressers, hairdressers and beauty salons throughout the country from June 10 until Thursday seeking clarification on the high service charges imposed.

Meanwhile, Nanta said ‘Ops Durian’, which had been implemented since June 15, had recorded four cases with a total of RM4000 in compounds issued.

“The government does not set sales prices for durians. However, enforcement is being carried out on durian stalls across the country to ensure traders clearly display their prices to enable buyers to make informed choices,” he said. — Bernama