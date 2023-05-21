Barista robbed over RM6,000 at 5th floor apartment lift

KUALA LUMPUR: A 30-year-old woman lost more than RM6,000 after being robbed by a man in front of an elevator of an apartment in Sentul Utama, here on Friday.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said in the 10 pm incident, the victim who was returning home from work took the lift to her home on the fifth floor of the apartment and in the elevator was the suspect wearing a helmet with black raincoat and pants.

He said the suspect then got out on the fourth floor while the victim, who worked as a barista at a cafe in the capital, continued to her home on the fifth floor.

“As the lift door opens at the fifth floor, the victim was confronted by the suspect and he pressed a knife at the victim’s stomach before ordering her to remove all her personal items including a mobile phone, bank card and personal documents worth about RM6,500,“ he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Sukarno said the suspect, who is estimated to be 160 cm tall and weighs 70 kg, then fled on an unidentified motorcycle and the case is being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code for robbery.

“Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can channel the information by contacting the Sentul IPD Control Centre at 03-40482222,“ he said. - Bernama