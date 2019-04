KUCHING: Works Minister Baru Bian has condemned the brutality of yesterday’s Sri Lanka bombings and hoped that justice is meted out to those responsible.

He said the fact that the massacre of so many lives occurred on a joyous day of the Christian calendar and in houses of worship added even more pain.

“It is my hope that Malaysians of all creeds will do for the victims, families and loved ones of the Sri Lanka bombings as we did for the victims, families and loved ones of the New Zealand shooting.

“Bullets and bombs do not discriminate. But we can show that love through our compassionate actions transcends all,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama