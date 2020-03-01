Baru Bian explains flip-flop concerning his support for Tun M

PETALING JAYA: One night before the swearing-in of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Selangau Member of Parliament Baru Bian (pix) shocked the nation by signing a statutory declaration stating he supports Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Prime Minister.

This was peculiar as Baru Bian was understood to be part of the faction that supported Azmin Ali’s breakaway from the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

But in a press release that was posted on his Facebook two hours ago, he attempted to explain that he never really changed his stance - despite his sacking from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

He said that as Works Minister under Mahathir’s government he was able to achieve many tasks for Sarawak. “His Shared Prosperity Vision was taking shape under his leadership, and I had his support to initiate several key projects for Sarawak after 50 years.

“This included the Sarawak Sabah Link Road, the TransBorneo Highway, dilapidated schools, hospital repairs and so on. Not forgetting the savings from the Pan Borneo cancellation of PDP (middleman) of RM2.86 billion, which will be put to good use for Sarawak state. Under YAB Tun’s Budget 2020, one of the biggest allocation was accorded to Sarawak,” Baru Bian stated.