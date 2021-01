PUTRAJAYA: The BASE jump training in conjunction with 2021 Federal Territories Day has been cancelled for today and tomorrow (Jan 3) following a fatal incident involving one of the jumpers at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) building yesterday.

In the incident at 5.35 pm, Azuan Taharudin, 49, was training with seven other members of Team Putrajaya Corporation (PPj)

“Training today and tomorrow (Jan 3) has been cancelled in honour of Azuan’s burial ceremony,“ said one of the latter’s friends, when contacted via WhatsApp here, today.

The BASE jump training was scheduled from Jan 1 to 3 in preparation for the 2021 Putrajaya BASE Jump (PBJ2021) event in conjunction with the Federal Territories Day celebration which will be held on Feb 1.

It is believed that during the incident yesterday, Azuan had managed to open his parachute, however, he suddenly lost control and hit the side of the building several times before falling down.

He was later taken to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at 6.10 pm.

Azuan had over 12 years of experience in BASE jumping, and had previously been involved in various BASE jump events in Putrajaya, including those in conjunction with the 62nd National Day and Putrajaya Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Meanwhile, KPWKM in a statement today said the ministry and PPj had taken the necessary safety measures based on the set procedures for the trial jump yesterday, including having an emergency rescue team on standby at the location.

“The Putrajaya Corporation had submitted an application to the ministry, and permission has been given based on the conditions that were agreed to by both parties,“ said KPWKM in a statement today.

The ministry said BASE jumping events were held at the KPWKM building every year, and the Putrajaya BASE Jump (PBJ) event which was held for the first time last year, had managed to draw participation from professional BASE jumpers, including those from abroad. -Bernama