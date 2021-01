PUTRAJAYA: The base jumping training session held here yesterday had received permission from the manager of the building concerned and the Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) as the organiser and local authority.

PPj Corporate Communications Division director Tengku Aina Tengku Ismail Shah, said apart from that, the Special Malaysian Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) was also informed about the session and its personnel were also deployed to be on standby at the scene.

“The training has also taken into account all safety aspects and the weather. Wind direction indicators have been placed on the building and landing area.

“Based on the direction and strength of the wind during the incident, it was safe to perform the jump,” she said in a statement here today.

She was commenting on an incident where a man died while performing a base jump trial at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) building yesterday.

In the 5.35pm incident, Azuan Taharudin, 49, along with seven other BASE jumpers from the BASE ABABIL Club were training for a performance in conjunction with the 2021 Federal Territories Day.

Tengku Aina said during the jump, Azuan was said to have lost control of his parachute and hit windows of the building several times before falling off.

“Azuan who had more than 18 years of experience in parachuting had performed over 300 base jumps.

“He had also involved in many jumping events held in Putrajaya such as the Terjunan Kibaran Jalur Gemilang ke-62, Terjunan Jubli Perak 25 tahun Putrajaya, Putrajaya International Hot Air Balloon and Putrajaya BASE Jump 2020,” she said.

Tengku Aina said PPj also extended its deepest condolences to the families of Azuan. — Bernama