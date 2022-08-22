Baseless claims must be dealt with by law: TI-M

PETALING JAYA: Parties making publications and misrepresentations must be held accountable by the law enforcement and regulatory agencies, Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) said today.

In expressing sadness and shame over PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that non-Muslims and non-bumiputras were the root of corruption and the cause of most corruption in the country, TI-M asked for the sources and data behind his claim.

“Such comments made in a multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi-faith democracy is deplorable, racist, slanderous and potentially seditious,” its president Dr Muhammad Mohan said in a statement.

“The parties making such publications and misrepresentations must be held accountable by the law enforcement and regulatory agencies in the country such as the Royal Malaysian Police, and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission.”

TI-M called upon all Malaysians and elected officials to practise an evidence-based approach towards understanding and fighting corruption, and to avoid making sweeping statements.

Corruption is colour blind – it affects us all, Muhammad Mohan added.