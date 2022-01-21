Basic food prices outpacing minimum wage, says study

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia ranks 45th out of 64 countries in a study comparing basic food costs with the minimum wage.

According to a report by e-commerce company Picodi.com, basic food items to meet minimum nutrient requirements accounted for 35.3 per cent of the minimum wage in the country.

The list of essential food products comprises bread, milk, eggs, rice, cheese, meat, fruits, and vegetables.

A year ago, the study revealed that these products were worth 34.5 per cent of the minimum wage.

Malaysia was in 55th position out of the 64 countries in the study when it came to minimum wage.

The current minimum wage of a worker is RM1,200 a month in the peninsula and RM1,100 in Sabah and Sarawak.