JOHOR BARU: The distribution of basic food supplies in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, Simpang Renggam which are under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19, has been well-managed.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R. Vidyananthan (pix) said the distribution of supplies to all residents had been carried out in the past two days (since March 27).

He said disinfection and sterilisation of public places have been conducted by the government.

“For those in the affected areas in Simpang Renggam, I understand you are experiencing a difficult time under the effects of EMCO.

“I hope the residents would be patient and calm,” said Vidyananthan through a message on Johor Makmur Facebook site today.

Vidyananthan said he has full confidence in government agencies working round the clock to lighten the burden of the people.

According to him, the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) is now actively conducting screening all residents to make sure their health status has been identified.

Therefore he hoped all the villagers in the areas would given their full cooperation to health personnel for their benefit.

In this regard, the Kahang assemblyman said the percentage of compliance to the Movement Control Order (MCO) in the state has fallen by 1.68 per cent to 96.07 per cent yesterday compared to 97.75% the day before (March 27).

“This is not a good sign. The percentage is still low if compared to the government’s target. The country and state are fighting an enemy which could not be seen with our eyes and such defiance will not help us to win the war,” he said.

In this regard, Vidyananthan appealed to all the people in the state to give their cooperation and adhere to the instructions of MCO by continuing to stay at home to break the Covid-19 cycle.

As at yesterday, he said, Johor recorded an increase of 26 new cases bringing the overall total to 285 cases while the overall deaths showed an increase of one case to seven people in the state. – Bernama