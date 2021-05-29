Basic items sufficient, no need for panic buying — Nanta

PUTRAJAYA: Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today gives his assurance that food supplies nationwide are stable and will be adequate during the total lockdown.

He said during the last Movement Control Order (MCO) there was no case of insufficient basic supplies recorded, and as such, the ministry is confident the situation will be similar this time around too.

“Consumers are urged not to panic buy or purchase excessively to prevent stock disruption at retail premises,” he said in a statement today.

The special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on Covid-19 management yesterday decided to implement a total lockdown on Malaysia’s social and economic sectors (first phase) nationwide for 14 days beginning June 1.

Nanta said monitoring will continue to be carried out daily by the ministry’s enforcement officers to ensure the supply of basic items in all states.

He said the enforcement of the operation dubbed Ops Had 2J to monitor compliance to standard operating procedure (SOP) relating to the maximum of two hours by patrons in business premises is immediately postponed to a date to be announced later.

However other MCO 3.0 SOPs are still being enforced, he said.

“The ministry hopes consumers and patrons of business premises will continue to plan their budget and trip to reduce crowding, that can contribute to an increase of Covid-19 transmissions,” he said. — Bernama