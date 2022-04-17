Basikal lajak case: Govt respects court’s decision, won’t interfere: Wee

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The government respects the High Court’s recent decision to impose a jail sentence and fine on a female driver involved in an incident that resulted in the deaths of eight teenagers in Johor Bahru five years ago, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

He said the community needed to understand that Malaysia had three independent branches of power, namely the legislative, the executive and the judiciary.

“Firstly, I respect the judiciary. Let the judicial system run. So it is not right for executives to teach how the judiciary should be run. Not at all. So I think (in relation to this case) we have to look at it from this context.

“Secondly, we must raise awareness among parents,“ he told reporters after a breaking of fast ceremony at the Forest City Golf Resort here yesterday.

He added that as the Movement Control Order (MCO) was no longer enforced, groups such as those riding ‘basikal lajak’ (modified bicycles) might feel that could resume such activities, and as such, it was important for parents to provide awareness to their children.

In addition, he said the role of authorities such as the police in enforcing the law, especially by using the Road Transport Act 1987 as amended in 2020 which imposed heavier penalties on offenders, was also expected to help curb unwanted incidents.

“With great sympathy for all those involved, we need to take heed of what happened, and be aware of the risks faced by road users, so we need to take the initiative and intensify road safety campaigns as well as increase enforcement.

“This is actually a joint responsibility of the ministry, enforcement, parents and also the community because when a tragedy like this happens, in the end, it does not benefit any party,“ he said.

On Wednesday, Johor Bahru High Court Judge Datuk Abu Bakar Katar sentenced Sam Ke Ting, 27, to six years in prison and a fine of RM6,000 for reckless driving, which resulted in the deaths of eight teenagers riding modified bicycles on Feb 18, 2017. She was 22 at the time of the incident.

The woman also saw her driving licence revoked for three years after serving her jail term.

The decision set aside the Magistrate’s Court’s decision on Oct 10 last year to acquit and discharge the woman of the charge. - Bernama