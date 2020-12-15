Batang Ai freshwater fish breeders get RM1.5 mln in aid this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Freshwater fish breeders in Batang Ai, Sarawak received in-kind contribution worth RM1.5 million this year, said Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

He said the government also provided the Support Services Delivery System (SPEKS), involving one-off, in-kind contribution such as fish fry and fish food worth up to a maximum of RM20,000 for each breeder in Sarawak.

“On average, 5,000 fish fry were distributed to each participant, depending on availability at the centres involved, to help increase their output.

“In addition, the myGAP (aquaculture) certification guidance programme is conducted for hatchery operators and breeders, besides providing facility upgrading aid, fish fry and fish food worth up to a maximum of RM200,000,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Jugah anak Muyang@Tambat (Independent-Lubok Antu) on the ministry’s plans in tackling problems faced by fish breeders at Batang Ai Dam who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahmad said besides the sale of fresh fish, the government also offered courses on fish produce processing to encourage the breeders to diversify their products such as smoked fish, dried fish, durian paste fish, fillet and pickled fish. — Bernama