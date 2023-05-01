Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road reopening tomorrow evening

KUALA LUMPUR: The Batang Kali-Genting Highlands road in Hulu Selangor which was closed since Dec 16 following the landslide tragedy will be open to traffic at 5 pm tomorrow under the surveillance of the authorities.

Public Works Department (JKR) in a statement today announced that a temporary route will be opened with only one lane and is limited to workers in Genting Highlands with an employer’s letter, for class one vehicles (cars, taxis and multi-purpose vehicles) as well as class 6 vehicles (motorcycles and scooters).

According to JKR, motorists using the road are not allowed to stop at the landslide incident section.

“Users should be careful when passing through the road and adhere to all signages as works to monitor the slope is still being carried out,” said the statement.

JKR also urged road users to use alternative routes such as the Ulu Yam-Batu Caves and Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh routes to reduce congestion.

Members of the public can contact Hulu Selangor JKR at 03-60641046, 03-60641146, 03-60641058 and 03-60641073 for further information.

The landslide tragedy which occurred at 2.42 am, on Dec 16 at the camping site of Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, Batang Kali took 31 lives while 61 survived out of 92 victims reported in the incident. - Bernama