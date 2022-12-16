Batang Kali landslide: 20 teachers of SJKC Mun Choong at camp site

BATANG KALI: About 20 teachers from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Mun Choong, as well as their family members, were among those at the camp site at the Father’s Organic Farm, Gohtong Jaya, which was hit by a landslide early today.

This was confirmed by the president of the Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG) of the school, U Chin Ong, when met by reporters at the Hulu Yam Bharu police station today.

He said that based on the information he received, some of the teachers had been rescued and were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Some were also sent to the Hulu Yam Bharu Police Station to record their statements,“ he added.

U, from Selayang, said he immediately rushed to the police station after learning about the incident.

He said the school teachers and their family members went to the camping site for a three-day vacation since last Wednesday in conjunction with the school holidays.

Meanwhile, the penghulu of Mukim Hulu Yam, Muhammad Nabil Salehat said this was the first landslide of such a serious nature to happen in the area.

“The last time a landslide occurred in Serendah was in 2016 but it was not as bad as this,“ he added. - Bernama