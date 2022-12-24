Batang Kali landslide: Body of last victim found in sleeping bag

BATANG KALI: The body of the last victim of the landslide incident at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite here, was found inside a sleeping bag at a depth of 1.5 metres at 4.53 pm today.

Hulu Selangor police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the body of the boy aged between seven and 12 was found face down on the hillside about four metres from the campsite in sector A (hillview).

The body was fully clothed but had started to decompose, he said adding that it was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation will continue for flushing and investigation at the site to ensure that the area is really safe.

“If there is no latest development, we will announce the status of the operation tomorrow,“ he told a press conference here.

-- More to come

- Bernama