Batang Kali Landslide: Dewan Rakyat expresses condolences to victims’ families

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat today conveyed condolences to all families of victims involved in the landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, last Friday.

The newly elected Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul said they were all saddened by the tragedy.

“I hope the victims’ families will stay strong and continue to persevere through these trying times. On behalf of all Members (of the Dewan Rakyat) and the Malaysian Parliament, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the victims’ families,” he said.

Johari also thanked all quarters involved in the search and rescue operations, especially the security forces, rescue agencies and medical teams.

The Dewan Rakyat then observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for those who perished in the tragedy.

Of the 94 victims of the landslide at the Fathers’ Organic Farm campsite in Gohting Jaya, 24 were killed, 61 were safely rescued, and nine are still missing. - Bernama