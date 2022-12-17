Batang Kali landslide: JBPM installs sensors to detect soil movement

BATANG KALI: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has installed sensors at the site of the landslide in Gohtong Jaya here to detect soil movement, in order to monitor the risk of further landslides.

Its director Datuk Norazam Khamis said the equipment was installed in three locations as a precautionary measure with the help of the Minerals and Geoscience Department due to the rainy weather which can cause landslides.

“Based on physical observation, there is no soil movement but there is still underground water flow which caused the soil to soften.

“This is also to ensure the safety of search and rescue (SAR) operation personnel,“ he told reporters at the disaster site today.

Meanwhile, only 135 rescuers had been deployed at the site due to safety reason.

About 700 rescuers were deployed yesterday.

The 2.42 am landslide saw a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto a campsite.

A total of 94 people were trapped by the landslide and as of midnight last night, 12 people were reported missing while 21 have been confirmed dead and the rest rescued. - Bernama