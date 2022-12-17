Batang Kali landslide: Kin hoping family members safe

SUNGAI BULOH: Families of victims of the landslide tragedy in Batang Kali, near here are still hoping that their respective family members are safe.

This was shared by Buddhist Tzu-Chi Foundation volunteer, Tan Chee Wei, 50, who accompanied relatives of some victims of the tragedy at the Forensic Department, Sungai Buloh Hospital, here since yesterday.

“They (kin) still hope (their family members are safe) even though some of them have already provided deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples to identify the victims,“ said Tan.

He said the foundation sent its volunteers to the hospital to provide moral support to the relatives of the victims.

“We also provide food and basic needs in addition to accompanying them to carry out some of the required procedures,“ he said.

He said a total of 50 volunteers from the foundation were stationed in several locations since yesterday, namely at Sungai Buloh Hospital, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, Selayang Hospital and Ulu Yam Bahru Police Station.

Meanwhile, an elderly man believed to be the kin of a victim of the tragedy was seen unable to contain his emotions and was hysterical when entering the compound of ​​the Forensic Department.

He was then consoled by a woman..

The search and rescue (SAR) operation to look for 12 victims still missing after yesterday’s devastating landslide at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Raya, Batang Kali resumed at 8 this morning.

The 2.42 am landslide saw a section of a ravine measuring almost 300 metres long and 70 metres high crashing onto the campsite.

A total of 94 people were trapped by the landslide and as of midnight last night, 12 people were reported missing while 21 have been confirmed dead and the rest rescued. - Bernama