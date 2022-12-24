Batang Kali landslide: Last victim located on ninth day of SAR operation

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for victims of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite landslide, Gohtong Jaya in Batang Kali here came to a close with the discovery of the last victim’s remains this evening.

The body of 31st victim, believed to be a boy aged between seven and 12, was found at 4.53 pm on the ninth day of the SAR operation.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said the body was found in an upside down position on the bank of a hill about four metres from the sector A (hill view) campsite, buried in a depth of 1.5 metres.

“The body was found in a sleeping bag, fully clothed, with some decomposition set in. The remains have been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for autopsy,” he said during a media conference here today.

Although all victims have been located, he said SAR operations would still continue for the purpose of inspection and further investigation, and the decision to end the operation will be announced tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Wan Md Razali Md Wan Ismail said the last victim was discovered through manual digging by an SAR member who found a trail of fluid believed to be from the victim.

The landslide that hit in the early morning of Dec 16 took the lives of 31 victims, 18 adults and 13 children. The remaining 61 victims out of 92 reported victims survived.

The SAR operation area was divided into three search sectors, sector A, sector B (farm view) and sector C (river side), and involved over 250 rescue personnel from various agencies, K9 units and the use of heavy machinery.

The operation involved five main government agencies, the Royal Malaysian Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) and the Civil Defence Force (CDF).

Overall, 20 bodies were found in sector A, one in sector B and 10 in sector C.

The operation was challenging due to the wide area that was affected by the landslide, along with the 45 degree angle, as well as thick and heavy muddy conditions. The uncertain weather conditions further complicated the search, and it was suspended several times due to safety reasons.

The mental and physical resilience of the rescuers, including several K9 dogs, were tested, and several of them had to be rested due to over exhaustion. Earlier today, a CDF personnel involved in the operation was rushed to the hospital after passing out due to suspected dehydration and exhaustion.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) had issued a list of the 30 victims killed in the landslide yesterday after they were identified by their next of kin. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests, fingerprint matching, dental records and physical identification and that of personal effects by next of kin were all used to identify the victims.

The outpouring of sympathy by Malaysians, especially on social media, following the landslide, highlighted just how this tragedy impacted the entire country. And today, as news of the discovery of the last victim broke, Malaysians once again posted messages of support and gratitude over the successful retrieval, as well as thanks and appreciation to all personnel involved in the SAR, who had worked tirelessly for nine days to ensure that those who perished in this tragedy would be reunited with their loved ones. - Bernama