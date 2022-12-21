Batang Kali landslide: Search continues

BATANG KALI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining eight victims of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Gohtong Jaya, here, resumed this morning.

The operation, which has now entered its sixth day, was suspended at about midnight last night.

The body of a girl was found at 11.15 pm yesterday, raising the total number of bodies found to 25.

The members of the team remain committed and determined to carry out their duties diligently despite the fact that three officers had suffered injuries or were not well and received treatment at the site.

The landslide occurred at 2.42 am on Friday (Dec 16) and it has, so far, claimed 25 lives. A total of 61 people survived while eight more are still missing. - Bernama