Batang Kali landslide: Two more bodies found

BATANG KALI: Two more bodies have been found at the landslide site of the Father’s Organic Farm campsite, taking the death toll to 23 people.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Suffian Abdullah said the bodies were that of a woman in her 30s and a boy aged two to three.

“The rescue team found the two bodies at 1.05 pm in the Hillview area (sector A).

“So far, the rescue team is still at the location searching for the remaining 10 victims,” he told a media conference at the site, adding that the two bodies have been sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem.

He also said that police will call up the campsite operator today for follow-up action.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis told the same media conference that the two bodies were found next to each other buried about three feet (0.9-metre) deep.

“We suspect they could be the mother and her son based on information we received. Both victims were found on the lower slope of the Hillview area,” he said, adding that they will require additional excavators to expedite their search and rescue efforts. - Bernama