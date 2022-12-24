Batang Kali: Nadma releases names of 30 dead victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) released the names of 30 people whose remains have been recovered from the Batang Kali landslide site.

Bernama reported that authorities used four methods to identify them namely DNA, fingerprint, dental records and identification by their next-of-kin through personal belongings or physical marks.

It said the post-mortem had been carried out and the bodies were handed over to the kin by the Sungai Buloh Hospital Forensics Department.

“Any updates on the victims will be conveyed from time-to-time after confirmation from the related agencies,“ Nadma said in a statement.

A total of 61 people survived the tragedy, which occurred at 2.42am last Friday, while one is still unaccounted for.

The following are the identities of the 30 victims who perished in the incident:

1. Eng Huai Yi (girl, 12)

2. Eng Choon Wen (male, 43)

3. Ka Kok Bun (male, 43)

4. Ka Sin Ya Vanya (girl, 6)

5. Fong Choy Kee (female, 43)

6. Daniel Khor Yen (boy, 5)

7. Chin Su King (female, 36)

8. Lai Chee Sam (male, 33)

9. Lai See Tin (female, 33)

10. Jonas Lai Ze Kai (boy, 2)

11. Giselle Lai Yu Xi (girl, 6)

12. Tong Kai En (boy, 9)

13. Lai Lee Koon (female, 44)

14. Wong Kim Yap (male, 34)

15. Wong Zi Hang (boy, 1)

16. Gain Choo Yin (female, 35)

17. Wong Hao Yee (girl, 6)

18. Tai Jing Kay (boy, 7)

19. Tai Jing Rou (girl, 4)

20. Yu Siew Pay (female, 34)

21. Tai Chang Lin (male, 35)

22. Lim Wei Xin (female, 36)

23. Hong Mei Jing (female, 38)

24. Nurul Azwani Kamaruzaman (female, 31)

25. Lai Lee Yin (female, 37)

26. Zech Loh Qi Yi (boy, 7)

27. Ng Yee Tong (girl, 11)

28. Lam Sook Man (female, 37)

29. Liu Pei Si (female, 44)

30. Ng Chay Diok (male, 67) - Bernama