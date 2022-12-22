Batang Kali: Number of victims involved revised to 92, one still missing (Updated)

BATANG KALI: Police have revised from 94 to 92 the number of victims involved in the landslide at Father’s Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya, near here, last Friday (Dec 16).

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the new figure was obtained after several rounds of verification based on information and reports from various parties, including family members of victims.

“This will be the official figure unless there are more parties coming forward to claim that they still have missing family members,” he told a press conference here today.

He said this latest development meant that 30 people were confirmed killed in the landslide, 61 survived and one is still missing.

Arjunaidi said the original figure of 94 victims was based on data of those registered at the farm campsite centre.

However, confusion arose due to duplication of data and police only realised this matter several days ago, he said.

“We did not announce it immediately because we needed to make further checks on the data and reports obtained. We have done all this and are satisfied that the official figure now is 92, not 94,” he said.

He said the sole victim still unaccounted for is a boy, but his age has yet to be established.

He said the search and rescue (SAR) operation would continue until the missing victim was located or when they received instruction to end the search.

Arjunaidi said day seven of the SAR today was temporarily called off this afternoon due to heavy rain.

“We have suspended operations until it is safe to resume. Following the heavy rain, the geological department had to reassess the situation in terms of movement and so on. We have to consider the safety factor,” he added. - Bernama