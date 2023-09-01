Batang Kali rescue dogs awarded ‘Golden Performance’ medals

PETALING JAYA: Four dogs from the fire and rescue department’s K9 unit involved in the search and rescue operations of the Batang Kali landslide victims have been awarded the “Golden Performance” medal for their efforts.

FMT reported that Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming presented the awards to the heroic creatures who are Blake, Lady, Grouse and Pop.

Certifications of appreciation were also handed to the firefighters involved in the mission by Nga Kor Ming which were received by the Malaysia fire and rescue department operations director Nor Hisham Mohammad and Selangor fire and rescue department deputy director Wan Razali Wan Ismail on their behalf, according to Bernama’s report.

The landslide took place at Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Bentong, Pahang at 2.42 am, Dec 16 2022.

The search and rescue teams took nine days alongside the final victim who was found on Dec 24 2022.

Nga also mentioned that the dog license renewal fee was ‘unreasonable’ at certain local authorities.

He added that the ministry will see to it that Malaysians were not burdened with local government policies, standard operating procedures and regulations that were inconvenient.