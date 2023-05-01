Batang Kali tragedy: NRECC tabled preliminary report to Cabinet

CYBERJAYA: The preliminary report of the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, on Dec 16 was presented to the Cabinet yesterday, said Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Without revealing the essence of the report, he said that the initial report, which was also read by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was prepared by his ministry through the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) and the Department of Survey and Mapping Malaysia (JUPEM).

“Any feedback and further actions will be implemented after the full report (of the tragedy) is completed in the near future,” he said at a press conference here today on the latest status of the report of the tragedy.

Previously, Nik Nazmi was reported to have said that a full report will be presented to the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) will also take a holistic approach, covering legal aspects and development structures, to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The tragedy, at about 2.30 am on Dec 16, claimed 31 lives, with 61 people rescued out of a total of 92 victims involved. - Bernama