KOTA BARU: The Kelantan Health Department today confirmed that measles was the cause of death of the three-year-old orang asli boy from the Batek tribe warded at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here.

The boy, Nasri Rosli, breathed his last at 6.45pm yesterday.

Kelantan Health director Dr Zaini Hussin said measles virus attack followed by a secondary bacterial infection had caused a septic shock resulting in the failure of the boy’s organs to function, which led to his death.

The boy’s remains had been taken to Gua Musang Hospital (HGM) for post-mortem.

According to HRPZ II director Datuk Dr Selasawati Ghazali, the orang asli boy died after eight days of treatment in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, Rosli Jong, said his son’s body would be buried as soon as the post-mortem process is completed and hoped that the issue would be resolved immediately for the safety of other members of the orang asli community.

Prior to this, two orang asli men from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang, were confirmed to have died of respiratory tract infection or pneumonia.

The remains of 12 more orang asli who were buried in several areas in Kuala Koh without being reported over a month ago had also been recovered and exhumed by authorities to enable a post mortem to determine the actual cause of death. — Bernama