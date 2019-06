GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community from the Batek tribe in Kampung Kuala Koh, here, is prepared to bury 15 of their own who died from the recent measles outbreak, according to Islamic rites.

Orang Asli religious teacher from the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) Mohd Fadzli Mamok, when met by reporters at Felda Aring 10, here today, said the decision to bury the 15 bodies in one common grave, was also approved by the families of the victims and villagers.

Yesterday, MAIK confirmed that the 15 who died since May were from the Batek tribe in Kuala Koh and were all Muslims.

MAIK’s chief religious officer Murtadha Abdullah reportedly said from the findings and discussions with the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) in Gua Musang, post-mortems of the 15 bodies were already in the final stages, adding that they were all Muslims.

Previously, Orang Asli who died from diseases were buried according to their customs, including some whose bodies were placed on trees.

In a related development, Mohd Fadzli said most of the tribespeople who had moved into the jungle, were beginning to return home.

However, he said, there was still a group from the Batek tribe who were living in tents by the river because they were afraid and suspicious of the measles outbreak.

He said efforts by various agencies to persuade the group are being carried out so that they could undergo health screening as soon as possible. - Bernama