Batik Air reinstates direct flights from KL to Bali

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air, formerly known as Malindo Air, is reinstating direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to the well-known holiday destination Denpasar, Bali, beginning today.

The airline said flight OD306 will depart the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9:10 am local time and will arrive at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Denpasar at 12:15 pm local time.

With flights to Denpasar now being reinstated, Batik Air’s capacity to Indonesia will increase as it has already resumed its twice-daily services to Jakarta since March 27, 2022, it said in a statement today.

Batik Air chief executive officer Captain Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said with the reopening of international borders amid the lifting of travel restrictions, the airline will continue to adjust its capacity to match the demand for international air travel.

“Bali has always been the airline’s hit market before the pandemic and we are hoping that this newly reinstated route will provide convenient connections for the gradual hike in the number of holidaymakers travelling to Bali, therefore enhancing the airline’s capture of the regional market,” he said.

He said this route is the latest addition to Batik Air’s plan to provide convenient connectivity for passengers from India, Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as passengers connecting from other destinations en route to Bali and beyond to Australia.

“Batik Air is steadily gaining international momentum in rebuilding our capacity and routes. We are continuing to set the pace in terms of recovery. We have been able to resume a significant part of our international network,” he said.

Apart from Denpasar, Bali, Batik Air’s other reinstated scheduled international services include Jakarta (Indonesia); Kathmandu (Nepal); Dhaka (Bangladesh); Lahore (Pakistan); Trichy (India); Bangkok (Thailand); and Singapore. - Bernama