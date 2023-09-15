‘Batik Rahmah’: MP proposes tax exemption for batik producers

KUALA LUMPUR: A Member of Parliament today urged the government to consider providing tax exemption on the materials used in batik production to the country’s batik producers.

Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik (PH-Balik Pulau) said the move could lower the price, allowing all segments of society to wear Malaysian batik.

“There are complaints about the high price of a batik shirt, but I would like to emphasise that every piece of Malaysian batik represents a piece of art made by at least seven artisans involving waxing, painting, block making, stamping, boiling, fixing colours and so on,” he said.

“InsyaAllah with this (tax exemption) we can reduce the price of Malaysian batik which can be worn by people from all walks of life. We can name it ‘Batik Rahmah’ with a price perhaps below RM50 per shirt,” he said when debating the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan in Dewan Rakyat today.

He also hoped that the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living could assist batik producers in realising the ‘Batik Rahmah’ initiative as the batik industry has great potential domestically and internationally and can contribute to the country’s economy.

Muhammad Bakhtiar also suggested MPs be allowed to wear batik every day during Parliament session, similar to the flexibility granted to civil servants.

Meanwhile, Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) urged the government and employers to provide solutions for support systems like daycare facilities at the workplace to achieve the target of 60 per cent women’s participation in the labour market.

According to her, the existing policy for workplace daycare facilities is no longer practical and should be re-evaluated.

She said the government should rectify the guidelines at the local authorities’ level regarding this matter because they are causing difficulties, forcing women to choose not to work.

Rodziah also suggested the government consider a policy allowing women to work from home starting with the public servants.

“For example, out of five working days, we allow them to work two days from home and three from the office,” she said, adding that this would encourage women to return to the workforce.

Meanwhile, Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) urged the government to examine policies related to the elderly to ensure the welfare of their caregivers.

“Malaysia is now moving towards an ageing nation by 2030, and various preparations need to be made...this includes the welfare of caregivers as children have to quit their jobs to take care of their elderly parents,” she said.

The sitting will resume on Monday. - Bernama