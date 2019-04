PETALING JAYA: A battery manufacturing plant in Jenjarom, Kuala Langat, has been ordered to cease operations pending investigations into allegations of acid and lead pollution.

According to Selangor state exco in charge of the environment, green technology and consumer affairs Hee Loy Sian, the factory could be relocated if it was found that its operations were causing pollution in the area.

Hee said several agencies, such as the Selangor Water Management Authority, Department of Environment, Drainage and Irrigation Department, the Health Department and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, were involved in the probe.

“Blood samples of the factory workers and residents in the area will be examined to determine the cause of the pollution,” he said in a statement today.

Hee said the company began its acid refining operations in 2014 but the factory was shut down after a fire in December 2017. It was allowed to resume operations in September last year.

Hee said the company was already facing four charges for non-compliance in scheduled waste management under the Environmental Quality Act 1974. It also had six compound fines amounting to RM12,000 for similar offences.

He said MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong should stop harping on the issue “to gain cheap political support”.

“Rather than just depending on the views and studies by the residents association and Prof Maketab Mohamed, a former director of the Occupational Safety, Health and Environment Unit of Universiti Teknoloji Malaysia, he should also refer to the results of the investigations before making such allegations,” he said.

Wee had accused the government of failing to champion the environment issue and of betraying the people of Jenjarom.