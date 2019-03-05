Batu Caves temple committee member remanded with two others

PETALING JAYA: Three men, including a senior committee member of Sri Mahamariamman Devasthanam in Batu Caves, have been remanded today for three days to facilitate investigations into the development of a parcel of temple land in Jalan Bandar, Kuala Lumpur.

The committee member was arrested last night following raids at his home and the temple office by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He was taken to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court where the MACC obtained a three-day remand order against him and two others, who are believed to be temple committee members.

Sources said the raid at the house was conducted on Monday evening and lasted several hours in the presence of the senior committee member and his family.

It is learnt that investigators searched the home of the suspect and seized wads of cash in local and foreign currencies, documents, luxury watches and other items.

At the end of the raid, the senior committee member was held and taken to the Putrajaya MACC headquarters for further investigations.

The raid was part of the commission’s investigations on a questionable deal involving 1.6-ha plot belonging to the temple.

The deal, which was inked in 2014, was a venture between the temple committee and a developer to construct commercial and residential property on the agricultural land.

The project was valued at RM250 million and the agreed deal was that the temple would receive 25% of the sum from the developer.

The plot of land in question is about 2 km from the temple site and was donated by a devotee of the temple over two decades ago.

Over the years it has been leased to used car dealers.

Since 2014, several groups had alleged corruption in the land deal, vehemently opposing to the sale and urging the authorities to investigate the temple committee.