Batu Caves temple disallows kavadi after SOP violation

PETALING JAYA: The Batu Caves temple management has barred kavadi carriers from entering the complex, after it was issued a RM1,000 fine for flouting standard operating procedures (SOP) over the weekend, The Malaysian Insight reports.

Sri Maha Mariamman Temple chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah reportedly told The Malaysian Insight that a large gathering took place on temple grounds on Sunday, with people not complying with Covid-19 SOP.

Nadarajah also said the National Security Council will likely have a meeting regarding the guidelines today.

Thaipusam falls on January 18 this year.