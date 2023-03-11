Batu Gajah PPA detainees grateful for Sultan Nazrin Shah's special birthday treat

BATU GAJAH: The detainees at the Batu Gajah Moral Rehabilitation Centre (PPA) are grateful and thankful for the special lunch treat by the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah in conjunction with his 67th birthday celebration today.

A total of 480 detainees at the PPA received food donations presented by the Orang Besar Jajahan Kinta Datuk Ab Wahab Azizul Hassan, who represented His Royal Highness. Also present was Batu Gajah PPA director, assistant prisons commissioner Marzuki Azmi Bidi.

A detainee known as Langs, 31, from Sabah, expressed his gratitude for Sultan Nazrin Shah's kindness in providing meals for the detainees at the PPA.

“We are grateful to His Royal Highness for his compassion towards the welfare of detainees like us. It indirectly motivates us to continue transforming our lives after we are released,“ he said.

Another detainee, Erieyna, 26, said the contribution proves that people like them are not left out.

“We (detainees) need encouragement for a second chance, and this sponsorship indirectly reflects His Royal Highness’ kindness towards us,“ said Erieyna, who is determined to change her life when released from the centre.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin Shah treated 7,100 individuals who are serving their sentences at Tapah Prison, Taiping Prison, Kamunting Correctional Centre and Batu Gajah PPA.

The lunch treat was from Sultan Nazrin Shah's own funding due to his deep concern and kindness for the welfare of the prisoners and detainees. -Bernama