PETALING JAYA: Member of Parliament for Batu Kawan Kasthuri Patto (pix) has threatened action against former Youth Parliamentarian Shakir Ariff Shaifuddin for calling her a terrorist on Twitter.

The Batu Kawan representative tweeted yesterday appealing to Malaysians to not give up. Kasthuri said, “Don’t give up Malaysians! That’s exactly what our enemies want! BN and the likes of them like PAS & the balance of rogue MPs want us to burn out and give up but we shall not give in to that! “

However, in reply to that tweet, Shakir posted, “Ok terrorist” drawing anger from the lawmaker.

Kasthuri immediately threatening action tweeted back, “You better retract and delete calling me a terrorist. Or else you leave me no choice but to take action on you.”