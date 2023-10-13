Batu Pahat, Alor Gajah record unhealthy air

KUALA LUMPUR: Batu Pahat in Johor and Alor Gajah, Melaka, recorded unhealthy air as of 10 am today with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of 152 and 151, respectively.

Based on the Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website operated by the Department of Environment (DOE), another 47 areas in the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, recorded moderate API readings (51-100), while 19 other areas recorded good API of less than 50.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates that the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is issued hourly based on readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations located throughout the country. - Bernama