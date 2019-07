BATU PAHAT: An automotive spare parts store was destroyed in a fire at Batu 7, Jalan Tongkang Pechah, here, last night.

Penggaram Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Mohd Fauzi Md Nor said the station was alerted of the fire at 7.49pm.

“Eight engines from three fire stations were mobilised to fight the blaze in the shop lot.

“According to preliminary report, there were no casualties and cause of fire and estimated losses are being investigated,“ he said in a statement late last night.

He said until 11pm fire fighting was still going on, adding that 31 personnel from Penggaram, Batu Pahat and Ayer Hitam fire stations were involved in the operation. - Bernama