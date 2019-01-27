Batu Pahat sets the pace on low carbon cities: Yeo

BATU PAHAT: Local authorities in the country are expected to follow the efforts of the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) in its quest to be a low carbon city (LCC).

Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin (pix) said reducing carbon dioxide emissions for controlling climate change and global warming was a global agenda.

“Climate change and rising temperatures are now very significant in urban areas and becoming increasingly critical, where every 0.4 hectare of land developed will produce 10 tonnes of CO2,” she said when opening a townhall session on moving towards the Low Carbon Cities 2030 vision at the Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, here today.

“Urbanisation contributes to a high carbon emission rate, especially where large-scale development is concerned, as compared to rural areas.

“I am informed that MPBP is among the 24 local authorities in 2018 which agreed to commit to lower CO2 emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 as compared to 2005,“ she said.

Yeo said that during the 24th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP24) in Poland, she had emphasised Malaysia’s ability to take on a more aggressive climate change action and become a catalyst to help others to implement it. — Bernama